Plug pulled on Biden 'virtual town hall' after technical glitches, miscues [The plug should be pulled on Biden himself.] | 14 March 2020 | Joe Biden's first "virtual town hall" was marred with technical gaffes and confusion, and ended after only five minutes. The former vice president had to cancel his Friday [so-called] rally in Chicago over coronavirus concerns, and his campaign sought to connect with Illinois voters online instead. The event was broadcast live on Facebook and conducted with Zoom, a business videoconferencing app. It got off to a confusing start with the presidential hopeful starting his remarks before the camera started recording..."Joe, you need a new technical team. They're making you look bad...," commented one Facebook user, Amanda Turbyfill Martin, on Biden's page. "No level of technical team can stop someone from wandering confused out of the camera frame cause they forgot it was a live feed," added another user, Jake Perkins.