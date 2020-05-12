Police Officer Fired After Warning Fellow Officers Not to Violate People's Rights | 12 May 2020 | The police officer who posted a video to social media last week warning fellow officers not to violate people's rights during the coronavirus pandemic has been fired from the Port of Seattle Police department. In a follow-up video, posted to Patrol Officer Greg Anderson's Instagram page, the officer of ten years said a day after uploading the video, he received a message from his command commending him for speaking up. Just three hours later, however, Anderson received a call from his command asking him to remove the video from social media.