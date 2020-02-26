Police backtrack on Obama-era DHS whistleblower's initial 'suicide' reports after his body was found by a California highway - as they reveal the FBI is examining documents and a laptop found near the scene --Haney gained national attention in 2016 when he criticized the agency for its handling of radical Jihadists and extremists --Source said Haney had been in contact with officials about possibly making a return to the DHS | 26 Feb 2020 | Authorities have backtracked on initial reports that a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower committed suicide after his body was found with a gunshot wound by a California highway. Philip Haney, who spoke out against his own agency during the Obama administration, was found dead in Plymouth, about 40 miles east of Sacramento, last Friday. His body was found in a park and ride area near Highway 16 and Highway 124. The Amador County Sheriff's Office initially said the 66-year-old was found with what appeared to be a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound'. They also said a firearm had been found next to Haney and his vehicle. The sheriff's office has since described those initial reports as 'misinformation' and said they have asked the FBI for assistance in investigating Haney's death.