Police-enforced quarantine hits Calif. residential block after man's coronavirus death | 07 March 2020 | Sacramento County Sheriff deputies and Rocklin Police, some wearing protective gloves, converged on a residential street Thursday as a sheriff's helicopter circled overhead, ordering people to get inside... It was later learned that the first California coronavirus patient to die from the illness lived on this block. The Placer County Health Department issued a brief statement shortly after the police presence, stating: "Law enforcement partners are currently responding to enforce a health officer's order. We cannot share any additional information to protect patient confidentiality." The orders were given under sections of California Health and Safety Code that allows Placer Health to "enforce regulations requiring strict isolation, or quarantine if the action is necessary for the protection of the public health."