Police reveal Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman had been under surveillance for 40 minutes before attack but was dead within 60 seconds of the first stabbing - but they WON'T explain why he was able to get hold of knife

Tue, 04/02/2020 - 8:15am — legitgov

Police reveal Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman had been under surveillance for 40 minutes before attack but was dead within 60 seconds of the first stabbing - but they WON'T explain why he was able to get hold of knife --Sudesh Amman was followed by police after leaving his bail hostel at 1.20pm | 04 Feb 2020 | [Alleged] Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman was followed by armed police for 40 minutes before he launched his horrific knife rampage on Sunday - and was then shot dead 60 seconds later. A surveillance operation was tracking Amman, 20, following his early release from from jail on January 23. Amman had spent just over a year in prison after being arrested for 13 terror offences, including owning a bomb making manual. However, despite being followed by armed police, the terrorist was able to get his hands on a 10-inch knife with a white handle, which he stole from a shop, and attack two people on Streatham High Road before being shot dead by police. 

