Poll: 75% of voters want witnesses for Senate impeachment trial | 28 Jan 2020 | Three-quarters of registered voters think witnesses should be allowed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, which has reached a crucial inflection point, a new national poll from Quinnipiac University finds. This includes 49% of Republicans who think witnesses should be allowed to testify, 75% of independents and 95% of Democrats. President Donald Trump's legal team ended their opening arguments Tuesday afternoon and the trial now moves on to a 16-hour period for senators to ask questions. Following that could be a vote on whether to bring witnesses, which has long been seen as a critical vote but has taken on new importance in the wake of news reports on former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's book.