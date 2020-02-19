Poll: Sanders now leading 2020 Democrats by 15 points | 19 Feb 2020 | Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has jumped out to a double-digit lead over the rest of the 2020 Democratic primary field, appearing to cement his position as the front-runner to win the party's presidential nomination, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll. The survey found that 32 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Sanders, an 8-point increase from a similar poll conducted last month. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden's support dropped 11 points to 17 percent, giving Sanders a 15-point lead against his nearest competitor. The 15-point margin is nearly double Biden's biggest lead in the ABC News-Washington Post surveys during the 2020 cycle.