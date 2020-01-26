You are here

Poll: Sanders opens up lead in Iowa

Sun, 26/01/2020 - 2:03am — legitgov

Poll: Sanders opens up lead in Iowa | 25 Jan 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has opened up a 7-point lead in Iowa, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday, a strong showing in a volatile primary battle just over a week away from the state's caucuses. Sanders won the support of 25 percent of Democratic caucusgoers in the survey, followed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden at 17 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 15 percent. No other candidate breaks double digits in the poll...

