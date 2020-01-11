Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote | 10 Jan 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has taken the lead in Iowa, according to a Des Moines Register/CNN poll released on Friday that shows the Vermont senator jumping past his top rivals after a third-place finish in the same survey in November. The poll, widely considered the most authoritative in Iowa, shows Sanders with the support of 20 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers. He's trailed closely by another progressive, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who registered 17 percent in the survey. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden round out the top four, notching 16 percent and 15 percent support, respectively.