Poll: Support for impeaching and removing Trump dips | 16 Dec 2019 | Public support for impeaching and removing President Trump from the White House is declining, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey, which was released Monday night, found that 45 percent of American voters say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, a 5-point drop from a similar poll conducted in November following the House Intelligence Committee's public impeachment hearings into the president's dealings with Ukraine... Among the findings, the new survey shows that Democratic support for impeachment has declined.