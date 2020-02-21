Poll: Trump edges out all top 2020 Democratic candidates except Sanders | 19 Feb 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the only Democratic presidential contender to beat President Trump in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Emerson College poll released Wednesday. Sanders edges out Trump by a 51 percent-49 percent margin in the poll. Meanwhile, Trump leads former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg by 2 points... Trump also leads former Vice President Joe Biden 52 percent-48 percent, an advantage outside the poll’s margin of error.