Polling location hours extended due to impact of tornado damage --Tennessee Dem. Party files suit to extend voting time | 03 March 2020 | After severe storms and a tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee, some polling locations were impacted by the damage on Super Tuesday. Some locations were destroyed or damaged, meaning several polling places had to be condensed into others that were untouched. Long lines formed as a result of that, which The Tennessee Democratic Party to file a lawsuit in hopes of giving voters more time to cast their ballots... Chancellor Ellen Lyle ruled in favor of a petition by the Tennessee Democratic Party. All Davidson County polling locations will until 8 p.m. Five supersites open until 10 p.m.