Pompeo: US has offered to help Iran fight coronavirus | 28 Feb 2020 | The United States has offered to help Iran with its outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday. "We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help, and we've made it clear to others around the world and in the region that assistance, humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something the United States of America fully supports," Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In a statement after the hearing, Pompeo added that the offer of support "to the Iranian people" has been "formally conveyed to Iran through the government of Switzerland."