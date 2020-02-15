You are here

Posting anti-vaccine information on social media could become criminal offence, Law Commissioner says

Sat, 15/02/2020 - 4:56am — legitgov

Posting anti-vaccine information on social media could become criminal offence, Law Commissioner says | 01 Feb 2020 | Posting anti-vaccine information on social media could become a criminal offence - even if those promoting it believe the pseudoscience, the UK's new criminal Law Commissioner has said. In her first interview since taking up the role, Penney Lewis, revealed she is considering whether laws should be amended to "lower the threshold" of criminality for posting false information online that endangers lives. It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in September he was "looking very seriously" at making vaccinations compulsory for state school pupils after the UK lost its official measles-free country status [allegedly] due to a steady fall in MMR immunisation rates. [Vaccines endanger lives - not posting information about them. --LRP]

