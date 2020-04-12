Potential Coronavirus Drugs May Cost as Little as $1, Study Says | 10 April 2020 | Potential coronavirus treatments could be made for as little as $1, well below their typical price tags in pharmacies, according to an analysis of nine drugs in clinical trials. If their promise is confirmed in ongoing studies, medicines for Covid-19, including hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump touted as a treatment, and Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir could be manufactured from $1 to $29 a course, a study published Friday in the Journal of Virus Eradication found... If the drugs show promise, there is a potential to massively scale up production and provide low-cost generic supplies worldwide, said Andrew Hill, a senior visiting research fellow in the pharmacology department at Liverpool University and a co-author of the paper.