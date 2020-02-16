You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

President Trump gives iconic command to Daytona 500 drivers, takes lap in 'Beast' ahead of race

Sun, 16/02/2020 - 11:01pm — legitgov

Trump, Melania rev up Daytona 500 with historic lap in presidential limo, 'The Beast' | 16 Feb 2020 | President Trump revved up NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, becoming the second-ever president to deliver the Great American Race's iconic command, "Gentlemen, start your engines!" and the first of any president to take a lap in the armored presidential limo, dubbed "The Beast." Trump, who was tapped to act as the race's grand marshal, and first lady Melania Trump addressed the 100,000-seat racetrack at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway ahead of the race he called "pure American glory." Trump and Melania took a lap around the speedway in "The Beast" after giving the command for racers to start their engines.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments