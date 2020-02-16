President Trump gives iconic command to Daytona 500 drivers, takes lap in 'Beast' ahead of race

Trump, Melania rev up Daytona 500 with historic lap in presidential limo, 'The Beast' | 16 Feb 2020 | President Trump revved up NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, becoming the second-ever president to deliver the Great American Race's iconic command, "Gentlemen, start your engines!" and the first of any president to take a lap in the armored presidential limo, dubbed "The Beast." Trump, who was tapped to act as the race's grand marshal, and first lady Melania Trump addressed the 100,000-seat racetrack at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway ahead of the race he called "pure American glory." Trump and Melania took a lap around the speedway in "The Beast" after giving the command for racers to start their engines.