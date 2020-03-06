President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US | 06 March 2020 | President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines [because apparently, the pharmaceutical industry doesn't get enough welfare], tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat... The Senate passed the $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus.