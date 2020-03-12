President Trump's Oval Office address about coronavirus pandemic - transcript | 11 March 2020 | President Trump on Wednesday gave a rare Oval Office address to reassure a worried nation about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 Americans and killed more than 30 thus far. In the address Trump detailed new travel restrictions and targeted economic relief for small businesses and individuals affected by the virus, while calling on Congress for further action on payroll tax relief and benefits for hourly workers. Read the president's full address here.