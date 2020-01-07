Prospect of gun seizures in Virginia draws threats, promise of armed protest --Rally is planned for state Capitol Jan. 20 | 05 Jan 2020 | Gun rights advocates and militia members from around the country are urging thousands of armed protesters to descend on Virginia's capital later this month to stop newly empowered Democrats from passing gun-control [seizure] bills. What began as a handful of rural Virginia counties declaring themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries" has jumped the state's borders and become an Internet phenomenon. Patriot websites and commenters are declaring that Virginia is the place to take a stand against what they see as a national trend of weakening gun rights... The Virginia Citizens Defense League, the grass-roots organization planning the rally, said it has told the state to prepare for as many as 50,000 or even 100,000 people showing up.