Protesters in MAGA hats swarm Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Wyoming, New York and Virginia to demonstrate 'tyrannical' and 'unconstitutional' lockdown orders that are 'worse than the virus' --Thousands of protesters drove to Michigan's State Capitol to protest Democratic Gov Whitmer Wednesday --In Utah protesters held signs that read 'Resist like it's 1776' and 'America will never be a socialist country' --A startling image from Ohio shows a baying crowd at the window of the Statehouse Atrium on Monday | 16 April 2020 | Protesters have continued to gather across the United States, ignoring social distancing rules, to demonstrate against lockdown orders they call 'tyrannical' and 'worse than the virus'. Crowds of people - many decked out in MAGA hats and with Donald Trump posters - have met up in Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming this week with more crowds in Virginia Thursday. The organizer of demonstrations in Michigan, Meshawn Maddock of the Michigan Conservative Coalition Quarantine, called the lifesaving quarantines 'tyranny'...A startling image from Ohio shows a baying crowd at the window of the Statehouse Atrium on Monday. Two protesters wearing Trump hats, other wave American flags and one is in the V for Vendetta mask. And in Virginia ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine organized a protest Thursday against Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's lockdown.