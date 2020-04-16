Protesters air shutdown grievances outside Kentucky capitol as governor gives coronavirus briefing | 16 April 2020 | A group of angry demonstrators amassed Wednesday outside the state capitol building in Kentucky to voice their disdain for the closing of non-essential businesses to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as Gov. Andy Beshear was inside the building making an announcement on the number of new deaths related to COVID-19. Holding signs that read "Our Businesses Pay Your Bills!!! Reopen Ky" and "China has declared war/Kick butt/Open doors," a few dozen protestors gathered outside the capitol building in Frankfurt to express their displeasure with Beshear, a Democrat, for the shuttering of businesses during the pandemic. Social media posts showed protesters chanting "We want to work."