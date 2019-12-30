Putin Thanks Trump for Intel That Lead to Arrests of Two People Planning Terrorist Attacks in Russia on New Years Eve | 29 Dec 2019 | Russian President Vladimir Putin is thanking President Donald Trump for a phone call in which the US president shared intelligence that has prevented terrorist attacks planned for New Years Eve in Russia. In a phone call initiated by Russia, the Kremlin said that a "range of issues of mutual interest" were discussed, including information that lead to the arrests of two Russian citizens who were plotting the terror attacks. On Sunday, Putin's office released a statement thanking President Trump "for the transfer, through special services, of information allowing the prevention of terrorist acts in Russia." The Russian Federal Security Service said that the two people had been planning attacks at public places in St. Petersburg during New Year's celebrations.