Questions remain about the death of a Hartford infant, despite governor's claim death was linked to coronavirus | 03 April 2020 | Two days after Connecticut officials announced the death of a Hartford infant was potentially the youngest victim of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, questions remain about the 6-week-old baby's exact cause of death... All patients who die in Connecticut hospitals during the pandemic are being tested for the virus, regardless of their manner of death, so the infant was tested post-mortem and the results came back positive. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced the baby's death Wednesday at his daily coronavirus briefing and explicitly said the child's death was caused by the virus... "Probably the youngest person ever to die of COVID has died here in Connecticut," Lamont said Wednesday in announcing the baby's death. [And the lying sacks of deep-state garbage aka The Hartford Courant, made it their cover story to stoke further panic.] But the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not ruled that COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, caused the baby's death as of Friday afternoon. An official cause of death remains outstanding pending toxicology results, and officials said it is possible the child died not from the virus but from an underlying condition, sudden infant death syndrome or positional asphyxiation. In the absence of that official determination Friday, Lamont and Connecticut State Epidemiologist Matthew Cartter retreated from directly connecting the cause of the infant's death to the virus.