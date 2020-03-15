RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested for coronavirus after symptoms | 14 March 2020 | Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been tested for the coronavirus after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, the organization said on Saturday. "Last night, Chairwoman McDaniel began experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, and she went to her local hospital in Michigan for treatment. Flu and strep tests were administered and came back negative," Communications Director Michael Ahrens said... The RNC said it is contacting everyone she remembers coming into contact with recently, and she and her family are self-quarantining at home.