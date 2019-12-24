Rand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, 'your favorite politicians' as part of Festivus --Paul also blasted the government for waste spending, specifically calling out funds going to studying frog mating calls in Panama, purchasing textbooks for Afghan students | 23 Dec 2019 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) aired his grievances about impeachment and "your favorite politicians" Monday as part of Festivus, the holiday popularized by "Seinfeld." Paul took to Twitter to post those grievances, as USA Today reported he has been doing since 2016, starting with impeachment. "I've got a lot of problems with all of you people and impeachment," he tweeted, taking aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for refusing to send the House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate.