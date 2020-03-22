Rand Paul becomes first senator to contract coronavirus, is in quarantine | 22 March 2020 | Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, he said Sunday. "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events," read a message on the Kentucky Republican's Twitter handle. "He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person." He is the first US senator to test positive for the virus.