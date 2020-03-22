You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in 'critical condition' with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, office says

Sun, 22/03/2020 - 7:50am — legitgov

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in 'critical condition' with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, office says | 21 March 2020 | Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., was hospitalized last week and remains in critical condition after fracturing his rib during a run which led to complications from pneumonia. DeSauinier's Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr released a statement about the congressman's health on Saturday and said he had been stabilized and tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). ..."Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier's condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition," she continued.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments