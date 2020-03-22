Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in 'critical condition' with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, office says | 21 March 2020 | Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., was hospitalized last week and remains in critical condition after fracturing his rib during a run which led to complications from pneumonia. DeSauinier's Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr released a statement about the congressman's health on Saturday and said he had been stabilized and tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). ..."Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier's condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition," she continued.