Rep. Stefanik calls for probe of Cuomo's nursing home order: There was 'zero transparency' | 19 May 2020 | New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has joined a chorus of lawmakers calling for an independent federal investigation into Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's management of nursing homes and assisted care facilities during the COVID-19 health crisis because she believes the governor mismanaged his approach, costing thousands of lives. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Stefanik charged that Cuomo and the state took a "number of negative actions" which resulted in an inability to protect the Empire State's more vulnerable residents. "The governor took executive action, forcing positive COVID cases back into nursing homes. There was zero transparency in terms of informing the seniors, the workers, or the family members whether there were positive cases," she said.