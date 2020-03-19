You are here

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the Democratic presidential primary, endorses Joe Biden

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 5:15pm — legitgov

Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the Democratic presidential primary, endorses Joe Biden | 19 March 2020 | Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race on Thursday and endorsed former Vice President [deep-state puppet] Joe Biden. "Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign, and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together," she said in a video announcing her decision. Biden is close to sealing the Democratic presidential nomination as his rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, mulls his options.

