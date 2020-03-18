Reported coronavirus death toll in U.S. tops 100 | 17 March 2020 | At least 100 people in the United States have now died from coronavirus, according to an unofficial count compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, and the disease has spread to all 50 states. The grim milestone comes less than a month after the first reported case of community spread of the virus on Feb. 26... According to the Johns Hopkins database, there are now 5,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including presumed positives, reported in the country, and 105 reported deaths from the virus. West Virginia announced its first confirmed case on Tuesday, making it the 50th U.S. state to have confirmed cases. The database lists almost 200,000 confirmed cases globally.