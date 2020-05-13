Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special election | 12 May 2020 | Republican Tom Tiffany won the special election in Wisconsin's 7th District on Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy (R). Tiffany, a state senator, defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker, a member of the Wausau School Board and associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. Tiffany was winning by a 58-42 percent margin with about 83 percent of precincts reporting. The Wisconsin Republican had the backing of President Trump, who worked to boost Tiffany the day before the special election.