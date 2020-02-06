Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal | 05 Feb 2020 | Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis. announced in a letter Wednesday they are seeking "records of Hunter Biden's travel while he was under U.S. Secret Service protection as they continue to investigate potential conflicts of interest to boost his business ventures in Ukraine and China." The request to U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray was revealed just minutes after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump. It underscored the continuing importance of a matter at the heart of the impeachment proceedings -- whether Hunter Biden, who obtained a lucrative role on the board of a Ukrainian company with no relevant experience while his father oversaw Ukraine policy as vice president, deserved the scrutiny Trump suggested in his July 25 call with Ukraine's new president.