Another reason to avoid any deadly new vaccines pimped at the behest of the deep state's pharmaterrorists: Researchers fast-track coronavirus vaccine by skipping key animal testing first | 13 March 2020 | A clinical trial for an experimental coronavirus vaccine has begun recruiting participants in Seattle, but researchers did not first show that the vaccine triggered an immune response in animals, as is normally required. Now, biomedical ethicists are calling the shortcut into question, according to Stat News. "Outbreaks and national emergencies often create pressure to suspend rights, standards and/or normal rules of ethical conduct," Jonathan Kimmelman, director of McGill University's biomedical ethics unit, wrote in an email to Stat News. "Often our decision to do so seems unwise in retrospect." Typically, vaccine development can take 15 to 20 years, start to finish, Mark Feinberg, president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, told Stat News.