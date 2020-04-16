Resentment grows as governors pile on rules for reopening economy | 15 April 2020 | The federal government has issued constantly evolving criteria for Americans to return to work safely during the coronavirus crisis, while various governors this week began adding their own layers of rules for reopening states for business -- a process increasingly leading to partisan disputes in state capitals... In the Northeast, seven governors led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are crafting their own rules for determining how and when it’s safe to reopen. All but one of them are Democrats, and some of them are talking about keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place well into June...The debate over what's prudent and practical is taking place in other states such as Michigan, where a conservative-led "gridlock rally" at the state capitol on Wednesday demonstrated opposition to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home order.