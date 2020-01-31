Revealed: The identity of American neo-Nazi terror group 'The Base' points to a CIA field agent and K Street contractor, lobbyist --The Base – which is an approximate English translation of 'al-Qaida' [al-CIAduh] - began recruiting in late 2018. | 23 Jan 2020 | The Guardian has learned the true identity of the leader and founder of the US-based neo-Nazi terror network the Base, which was recently the target of raids by the FBI after an investigation into domestic terrorism uncovered their plans to start a race war. Members of the group stand accused of federal hate crimes, murder plots and firearms offenses, and have harbored international fugitives in recent months. The Base's leader previously operated under the aliases "Norman Spear" and "Roman Wolf"... But the Guardian can reveal that "Norman Spear" is in fact US-born Rinaldo Nazzaro, 46, who has a long history of advertising his services as an intelligence, military and security contractor. He has claimed, under his alias, to have served in Russia and Afghanistan... Speculation that Nazzaro was a federal agent: In an archive of those videos on the site Bitchute, which hosts a large amount of far-right content, he is identified as "Defense Studies expert and former CIA field intelligence officer Norman Spear". This detail, coupled with other leads, compelled many to speculate whether "Norman Spear" was, in fact, a federal agent operating inside the Base.