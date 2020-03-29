Rhode Island Police to Hunt Down New Yorkers Seeking Refuge --National Guard troops will help police conduct house-to-house searches to find people who traveled from New York. | 27 March 2020 | Rhode Island police began stopping cars with New York plates Friday. On Saturday, the National Guard will help them conduct house-to-house searches to find people who traveled from New York and demand 14 days of self-quarantine. "Yesterday I announced and today I reiterated: Anyone coming to Rhode Island in any way from New York must be quarantined," Governor Gina Raimondo (D) said. "By order. Will be enforced. Enforceable by law." ...National Guard members will be stationed at the T.F. Green airport, Amtrak train stations and at bus stops. The citizen-soldiers will be following up with people at local residences. The maximum penalty for not complying: a fine of $500 and 90 days in prison.