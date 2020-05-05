Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Bombshell: Bill Gates's Coronavirus Vaccine Will Pay Out Billions in Profits to Dr. Fauci's Agency | 17 April 2020 | If you are one of the millions of Americans wondering why Dr. Anthony Fauci is vehemently cheerleading and praising a coronavirus vaccine for ALL Americans...Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says, follow the money. Bobby Kennedy Jr. dropped a bombshell on the Thomas Paine Podcast, detailing an apparent agreement between the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Bill Gates-backed pharmaceutical company that has the best chance at this point of securing lucrative contracts for a national coronavirus vaccine. That puts your government in bed with Big Pharma and Gates and could pay as much as 50 percent of the profits to the NIH, the parent agency that employs Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who again -- is lobbying for the vaccine. Does Fauci get a cut of the bounty too? Or has he already been cut in?