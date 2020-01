Breaking: Rocket lands close to US Embassy in Baghdad, no known casualties - reports | 04 Jan 2020 | An explosion has rocked Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located. Some reports indicate that a rocket was fired, targeting the area. An unguided 'Katyusha' rocket landed inside the Green Zone, Reuters said, citing police sources. There have been no reported casualties so far. Some accounts say the rocket landed not far from the US embassy.