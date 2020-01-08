Breaking: Rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops; Iran claims responsibility | 07 Jan 2020 | President Trump was briefed Tuesday evening after Iran claimed responsibility for the launch of unspecified projectiles at an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops, a marked escalation in the conflict between the two countries following the U.S.'s killing of a top Iranian general. The Pentagon in a statement said Iran had "launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq," adding, "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases holding U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil." Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement that the bases had been on high alert since the killing of Soleimani.