Roger Stone: Bill Gates, globalists may have created coronavirus as pathway to mandatory vaccines, microchipping people|13 April 2020 | Roger Stone suggested Monday that Bill Gates may have had a hand in the creation of coronavirus so that he could plant microchips in people's heads to know who has and has not been tested for COVID-19. "Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it's ridiculous and others say absolutely," Stone told Joe Piscopo, host of the radio program "The Answer" on 970 AM, who had asked about conspiracy theories regarding the pandemic. "He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!” Stone told Piscopo, who referred to President Trump's longtime adviser as "a legend." [Gates's deadly mandatory vaccines? *We'll take your shot after you take ours.*]