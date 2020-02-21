Roger Stone sentenced to 3 years for lying, witness tampering as case roils DOJ | 20 Feb 2020 | GOP operative Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Thursday after days of drama ensnaring career prosecutors, the attorney general and the president over how severe Stone's punishment should be for making false statements to investigators during the Trump-Russia probe. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, while taking a firm stance toward Stone in the courtroom, also said the up to nine years originally sought by federal prosecutors was excessive. Her sentence of 40 months in prison was considerably less than that -- yet far more than the probation sought by his defense and certainly tough enough to keep speculation alive about a possible pardon from President Trump. Trump later said at an event in Las Vegas that he wants to see the process play out because he has a "very good chance of exoneration," suggesting he would wait on a possible pardon decision until all Stone's legal options are exhausted.