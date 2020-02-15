Roger Stone's attorneys make second request for new trial, after citing potential bias by jury foreperson | 14 Feb 2020 | Attorneys for Roger Stone on Friday requested a new trial, a day after saying they were looking into potential bias by a juror who voted to convict the longtime Trump associate of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Stone's attorneys would not reveal the contents of the motion, which was filed under seal to protect sensitive information, saying only that an un-redacted version will be submitted later for public filing. However, a day earlier they indicated they were looking into the newly surfaced social media activity of jury foreperson Tomeka Hart. Hart's role as the jury foreperson became publicly known Wednesday when she confirmed to CNN that she had written a Facebook post defending the prosecutors in Stone's case...Several of Hart's anti-Trump tweets were then uncovered, including a March post about the Mueller investigation, which led to the charges against Stone. In January 2019, Hart also sent a since-deleted tweet of Stone's arrest in a pre-dawn raid in Florida while sharing an article outlining his indictment. "Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery," Hart wrote.