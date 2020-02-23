Roger Stone's legal team files request for Judge Jackson's removal from case | 22 Feb 2020 | The legal team of Roger Stone -- the former adviser to President Trump who received a 40-month prison sentence this week -- filed court documents Friday to have the judge removed from his case. Stone's defense team argues that Judge Amy Berman Jackson's claim during his Thursday sentencing that the jury in the case had "served with integrity," should disqualify Jackson from presiding as Stone pursues his bid to receive a new trial. They argue that Jackson's description of the jury as having served with "integrity" was a display of bias on behalf of the judge in a case that has not yet concluded, despite the sentencing, because of the bid for a new trial. Making the case that the jury's integrity is in question, the defense lawyers argue that "newly discovered information" suggests "juror misconduct" occurred during the trial, thus depriving Stone of having his case heard before an impartial jury.