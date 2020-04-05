Romans-sur-Isere: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack | 05 April 2020 | Two people have been killed and five wounded in a knife attack in south-east France, in what the interior minister described as a terrorist incident. Witnesses said the attacker entered a tobacconist in the town of Romans-sur-Isère, near Grenoble, and stabbed the owners and a customer. He then went to a nearby butcher's shop and attacked more people. A suspect, described in French media as a 33-year-old man from Sudan, has been arrested.