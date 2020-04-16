Romney is only GOP senator not on new White House coronavirus task force | 16 April 2020 | Sen. [deep-state scum-bag] Mitt Romney (Utah) is the only Republican senator not on a congressional task force created by the White House to study reopening parts of the country shuttered by the coronavirus. A list released by the White House on Thursday afternoon of the "Opening Up America Again Congressional Group" included nearly 70 senators, including all 52 of Romney's GOP colleagues in the chamber. A spokeswoman for Romney and a source familiar confirmed that the GOP senator was not asked to take part in the task force. [Yes! Now, ditch the other sack of garbage, Lindsey Graham, who just suggested that terrorist Bill Gates should run the corrupt W.H.O.]