Romney proposes giving $1K to every US adult amid coronavirus | 16 March 2020 | Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday proposed giving $1,000 to every American adult as lawmakers scramble to try to bolster the U.S. economy amid growing concerns over the coronavirus. Romney outlined a handful of proposals on Monday, saying that while the Senate should take up the House-passed coronavirus package, Congress needs to start working on additional steps. The checks would go to every American adult "to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy."