Russia delivers over 100,000 Covid-19 test kits to 13 states, including Iran, North Korea | 21 March 2020 | The testing tools for coronavirus were delivered to 13 countries, including Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states Iran and North Korea, Russia’s public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday. The equipment manufactured in Russia can conduct over 100,000 tests for Covid-19, and has already been used to track down the first cases of the disease in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Moscow is due to ship the equipment to Serbia, as well as to Egypt and Venezuela. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier this week that Russia has no shortage of testing kits.