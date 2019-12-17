Russia probe witness charged with funneling millions to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign --George Nader was charged earlier this year with child trafficking and transporting child pornography. | 04 Dec 2019 | A businessman who helped broker a meeting between an ally of President Donald Trump and an official of the Russian government has been indicted for allegedly funneling millions in illegal campaign contributions to support Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. George Nader, who was charged in another case earlier this year with child trafficking and transporting child pornography, was one of seven people named in an indictment unsealed in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night involving the campaign payments. Nader, 60, is charged with funneling money to Ahmad "Andy" Khawaja, 48, of Los Angeles, in order to circumvent federal election laws that restrict the amount of donations from a specific individual and where that money is actually coming from, prosecutors say. The indictment alleges that Nader was reporting to a middle eastern government throughout the period.