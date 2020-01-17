Russian MPs confirm Mikhail Mishustin as new prime minister after cabinet resignation | 16 Jan 2020 | Mikhail Mishustin has been ratified as next Prime Minister of Russia by MPs, after the cabinet resigned on Wednesday. Vladimir Putin had earlier proposed Mishustin, formerly head of the Federal Tax Service, as a candidate. In an overwhelming vote on Thursday, 383 lawmakers supported Mishustin's candidacy. Not a single MP cast their vote against the Prime Minister, but 41 MPs -- members of Russia's Communist Party -- chose to abstain, RIA Novosti reported. Later in the day, Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree appointing Mishustin Prime Minister. He will now have to suggest his picks for ministers and deputy Prime Ministers, as set out in the Constitution.