Russian Planes Carrying Aid to Italy Blocked From Using Poland Airspace - Russian Lawmaker

Mon, 23/03/2020 - 10:54pm — legitgov

Russian Planes Carrying Aid to Italy Blocked From Using Poland Airspace - Russian Lawmaker | 23 March 2020 | As of Monday, Russia had sent thirteen Il-76 military aircraft to Italy to assist in the fight against the coronavirus. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian military experts will engage in disinfection and COVID-19 prevention after coordinating their operations with Italian authorities. Aleksey Pushkov, a Russian Senator and a former chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Monday that Poland refused to let Russian military aircraft carrying aid to coronovirus-hit Italy use its airspace. In a post on Twitter, Pushkov slammed Poland's [insane] actions, describing them as "meanness on the level of public policy". He noted that "from now on, Russia should not meet Poland half-way".

